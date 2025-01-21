Merit Financial Group LLC Has $1.87 Million Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCB. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 508.1% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. 22.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMCB opened at $78.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.75. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.93 and a 12-month high of $82.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.74 million, a P/E ratio of 52.25 and a beta of 0.98.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

