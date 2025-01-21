iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,025.3% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 127.5% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of EFV stock opened at $53.24 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.78.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.