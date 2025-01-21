Arkadios Wealth Advisors Decreases Stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,014 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 129.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 26.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1,358.3% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 63.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at SPS Commerce

In related news, EVP Dan Juckniess sold 5,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.31, for a total value of $1,168,007.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,773,988.23. This trade represents a 19.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chadwick Collins sold 6,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.69, for a total transaction of $1,160,509.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,238,941.74. The trade was a 11.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.00.

SPS Commerce Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $191.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.39 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.33. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.58 and a 12-month high of $218.74.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $163.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

