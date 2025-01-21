Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,882 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 262,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 76,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 137,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 21,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance

GSBD stock opened at $12.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $15.94.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $110.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.67%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is currently 257.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

