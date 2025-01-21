Arkadios Wealth Advisors Invests $939,000 in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 33,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BEPC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 468.4% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 250.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth about $133,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BEPC opened at $25.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.18 and a 200 day moving average of $29.63. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52-week low of $21.35 and a 52-week high of $35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -30.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 0.43% and a net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is currently -173.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

