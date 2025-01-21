Trust Co. of Vermont Takes Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Landstar System by 3,775.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 334,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,243,000 after acquiring an additional 326,212 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Landstar System by 509.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 55,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,397,000 after purchasing an additional 46,014 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Landstar System by 24.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 232,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,992,000 after purchasing an additional 45,147 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Landstar System by 10.8% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 429,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,201,000 after purchasing an additional 41,758 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Landstar System by 5.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 813,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,685,000 after buying an additional 39,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO James P. Todd sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total value of $184,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,778.56. This trade represents a 6.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $174.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.83. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.04 and a 12-month high of $200.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.39.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous special dividend of $1.50. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LSTR shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on LSTR

About Landstar System

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.