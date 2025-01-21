BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,648 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.11% of BlackRock TCP Capital worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 7.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,107,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,257,000 after buying an additional 143,667 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 485,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 17,218 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 85,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 29,209 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 75,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 9,655 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $608,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock TCP Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

BlackRock TCP Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $766.03 million, a P/E ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 1.50. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $11.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.05. The company has a current ratio of 39.37, a quick ratio of 39.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $70.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a positive return on equity of 14.16% and a negative net margin of 15.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock TCP Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.66%. This is a positive change from BlackRock TCP Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -271.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Jason Mehring purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.30 per share, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,200.20. This represents a 29.19 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock TCP Capital Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

