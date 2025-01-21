Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 630 Shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLIN. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 211.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after acquiring an additional 144,743 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $426,000.

Shares of FLIN stock opened at $36.81 on Tuesday. Franklin FTSE India ETF has a 12 month low of $34.66 and a 12 month high of $42.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.88.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Profile

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

