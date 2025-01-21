Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Generac were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 4.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Generac by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Generac by 6.5% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Generac by 73.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Generac by 97.1% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GNRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Generac from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Generac from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total transaction of $833,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,177 shares in the company, valued at $92,825,688.20. The trade was a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 29,081 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total value of $5,372,133.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,051,789.49. This represents a 17.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,268 shares of company stock worth $7,577,703 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Stock Performance

GNRC opened at $161.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.08. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.89 and a 1-year high of $195.94.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

