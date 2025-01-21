Trust Co. of Vermont Makes New $69,000 Investment in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 375 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 129.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 26.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1,358.3% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 63.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $191.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.39 and a beta of 0.88. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.58 and a 52 week high of $218.74.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $163.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dan Juckniess sold 5,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.31, for a total value of $1,168,007.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,833 shares in the company, valued at $4,773,988.23. This represents a 19.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chadwick Collins sold 6,839 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.69, for a total value of $1,160,509.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,238,941.74. The trade was a 11.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPSC has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.00.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

