Trust Co. of Vermont Has $28,000 Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 606.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Albemarle by 1,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Community Trust NA grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 61.9% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $97.52 on Tuesday. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $71.97 and a 12 month high of $143.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.80.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.67%.

ALB has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Clarkson Capital assumed coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on Albemarle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Albemarle

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO J Kent Masters sold 2,525 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $255,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,296.64. This trade represents a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Featured Articles

