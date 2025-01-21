Arkadios Wealth Advisors Reduces Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,187 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 27.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,050,000 after purchasing an additional 121,808 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 51,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3,071.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 309,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after buying an additional 299,574 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 12.3% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 615,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,466,000 after acquiring an additional 67,200 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:WY opened at $30.24 on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $26.73 and a 12-month high of $36.27. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.78.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on WY. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. CIBC raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.14.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

