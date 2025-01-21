Trust Co. of Vermont Raises Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 113.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,762,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,571,000 after purchasing an additional 160,720 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 34,303.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 417,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,582,000 after buying an additional 416,446 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 358,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,087,000 after acquiring an additional 34,141 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the third quarter valued at about $58,660,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 311,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,632,000 after acquiring an additional 21,092 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:TM opened at $180.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.66. The stock has a market cap of $243.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $159.04 and a 12 month high of $255.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.39 by ($1.49). Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $76.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.78 billion. Equities analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.9 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

View Our Latest Report on TM

Toyota Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.