Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 517 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 334.4% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,180,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $166.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $144.75 and a 12 month high of $183.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.06 and its 200 day moving average is $166.65.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

