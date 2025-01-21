Arkadios Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:GFEB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:GFEB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 0.18% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GFEB opened at $37.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $442.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.54. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February has a 12 month low of $33.09 and a 12 month high of $37.87.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February (GFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral GFEB was launched on Feb 17, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

