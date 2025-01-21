Trust Co. of Vermont Buys New Shares in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 505 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 201.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 22,611 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Exponent by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Exponent by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,019,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,937,000 after buying an additional 6,108 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the second quarter valued at $3,215,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 10.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exponent alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exponent news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $123,539.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,406 shares in the company, valued at $5,645,352.18. This represents a 2.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,039 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $100,076.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,871 shares in the company, valued at $565,494.72. The trade was a 15.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,339 shares of company stock valued at $3,103,065. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Price Performance

Exponent Dividend Announcement

EXPO opened at $92.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 44.61 and a beta of 0.71. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.70 and a fifty-two week high of $115.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.71 and its 200 day moving average is $101.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

Exponent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.