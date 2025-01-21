Trust Co. of Vermont Buys Shares of 846 Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGSH. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 17,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 51,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Great Waters Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.26 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.46 and a 52 week high of $59.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.45.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
