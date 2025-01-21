John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Stake Lessened by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JHML. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $153,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $352,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

JHML opened at $71.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $969.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.96. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $73.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.02.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

