Trust Co. of Vermont Raises Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 900.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 100.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 471.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 5,850.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 50.5% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $67.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.89.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $30.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.31. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $122.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Articles

