Arkadios Wealth Advisors Lowers Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its position in Tetra Tech by 4.8% during the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 561.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 19.9% during the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $42.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.30. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $51.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 18.70%.

TTEK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Tetra Tech from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.32.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

