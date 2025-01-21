Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $826,000 Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Novartis were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,706,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,225,000 after purchasing an additional 231,851 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,353,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,669,000 after acquiring an additional 70,314 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 938,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,986,000 after purchasing an additional 26,317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 18.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 780,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,289,000 after purchasing an additional 123,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Novartis by 4.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 344,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,676,000 after purchasing an additional 13,486 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on NVS. HSBC cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Novartis from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

NVS opened at $97.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $199.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $92.35 and a 12-month high of $120.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.61 and a 200-day moving average of $109.01.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 34.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

