Arkadios Wealth Advisors Cuts Position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 0.10% of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMDV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. CWC Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Creekside Partners acquired a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000.
ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of BATS:SMDV opened at $68.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.14. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 52-week low of $51.23 and a 52-week high of $58.30. The company has a market capitalization of $832.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.96.
ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Dividend Announcement
ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Company Profile
The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.
