Trust Co. of Vermont Has $32,000 Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 150.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 5,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,248.07, for a total value of $24,961,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $10,181,755.06. This trade represents a 71.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,257.09, for a total transaction of $3,771,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,525,524. This represents a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,525 shares of company stock valued at $108,692,621 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE TDG opened at $1,340.40 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1,032.43 and a 52-week high of $1,451.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,277.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,307.04. The stock has a market cap of $75.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.36, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.38.

TDG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,455.00.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

