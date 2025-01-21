Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $779,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 83.4% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $306,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 153.2% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 16.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $934,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $591.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $590.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $570.10. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $490.24 and a 12-month high of $624.13.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

