Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases Shares of 3,580 Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV)

Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPV. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Barings Participation Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,651,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 6.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 91,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 82,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. Schwallier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schwallier Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barings Participation Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $314,000.
Barings Participation Investors stock opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.63. Barings Participation Investors has a twelve month low of $15.03 and a twelve month high of $17.99.
Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.
