Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases Shares of 3,580 Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV)

Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPV. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Barings Participation Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,651,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 6.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 91,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 82,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. Schwallier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schwallier Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barings Participation Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $314,000.

Get Barings Participation Investors alerts:

Barings Participation Investors Price Performance

Barings Participation Investors stock opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.63. Barings Participation Investors has a twelve month low of $15.03 and a twelve month high of $17.99.

Barings Participation Investors Dividend Announcement

About Barings Participation Investors

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 8.6%.

(Free Report)

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Participation Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Participation Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.