Trust Co. of Vermont Buys 54 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 60.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ULTA. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 151.5% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ULTA. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $460.30.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $405.01 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.17 and a twelve month high of $574.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $404.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $384.67. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

