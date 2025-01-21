Trust Co. of Vermont Boosts Stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 130,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 21,611 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 658,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after purchasing an additional 48,490 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 51,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 125,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 6,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 381,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after buying an additional 7,726 shares during the period.

Shares of PDBC stock opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.44. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $14.55.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.5747 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

