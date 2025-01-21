HB Wealth Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Welltower by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 24,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $8,330,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Up 0.6 %

WELL stock opened at $129.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.40 and a fifty-two week high of $140.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.44 and a 200-day moving average of $124.55.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 12.22%. Welltower’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $134.00) on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Welltower from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

