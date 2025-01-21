Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 150 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in AGCO were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AGCO by 53.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,747,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,090,000 after acquiring an additional 605,509 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AGCO by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,525,000 after purchasing an additional 538,955 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in AGCO by 386.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 249,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,389,000 after purchasing an additional 198,014 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 457,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,739,000 after buying an additional 183,688 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 28.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 684,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,959,000 after buying an additional 150,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Trading Up 1.9 %

AGCO stock opened at $101.89 on Tuesday. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $84.35 and a one year high of $130.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 45.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.99.

AGCO Announces Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGCO. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on AGCO from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of AGCO from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.40.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Stories

