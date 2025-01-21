Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 55.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the third quarter valued at $38,000. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 60.8% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $30.99 on Tuesday. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.33 and a 12-month high of $44.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.94, a PEG ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.59.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Baxter International had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Baxter International’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 340.02%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BAX shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Baxter International from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.45.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

