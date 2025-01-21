Trust Co. of Vermont Increases Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 523.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMI. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,591,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,422,000 after buying an additional 29,861 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 22,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,291,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,624,000 after acquiring an additional 71,984 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.9% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 393,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,689,000 after acquiring an additional 25,406 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 39.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,186,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE KMI opened at $30.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.13. The firm has a market cap of $67.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $30.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director Amy W. Chronis acquired 2,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.89 per share, with a total value of $55,778.49. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,235.55. This trade represents a 10.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $502,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 861,652 shares in the company, valued at $24,048,707.32. This trade represents a 2.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 55,121 shares of company stock worth $1,497,000 in the last three months. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 target price on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

