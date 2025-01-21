HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,256 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,256 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $211,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.37 and a 12-month high of $20.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.63.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
