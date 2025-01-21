Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,606 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $280.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.50. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $317.90. The company has a market capitalization of $201.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.73.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.05. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 175.42% and a net margin of 31.79%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Baird R W cut McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $311.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.39.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $321,325.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,366.30. This trade represents a 9.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.15, for a total value of $989,121.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,201.25. This represents a 26.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,704 shares of company stock worth $2,829,428 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

