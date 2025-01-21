Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report) by 183.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Simplify MBS ETF were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Simplify MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Simplify MBS ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new position in Simplify MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Straight Path Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000.

Simplify MBS ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

MTBA stock opened at $49.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.96 and its 200 day moving average is $50.69. Simplify MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $51.97.

Simplify MBS ETF Profile

The Simplify MBS ETF (MTBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. MBTA seeks total return from an actively managed portfolio consisting of investment-grade mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The fund primarily includes residential or commercial MBS issued by government-sponsored entities, as well as non-agency MBS.

