HB Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,135,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,748,000 after purchasing an additional 124,305 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,238,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,282,000 after acquiring an additional 9,728 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10,658.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,425,000 after acquiring an additional 904,082 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 644,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,171,000 after acquiring an additional 21,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 635,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,857,000 after purchasing an additional 10,546 shares during the period.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $101.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Announces Dividend

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.5863 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.