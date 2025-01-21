HB Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,135,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,748,000 after purchasing an additional 124,305 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,238,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,282,000 after acquiring an additional 9,728 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10,658.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,425,000 after acquiring an additional 904,082 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 644,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,171,000 after acquiring an additional 21,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 635,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,857,000 after purchasing an additional 10,546 shares during the period.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $101.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Announces Dividend
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 3 Stocks to Gain From Donald Trump’s External Revenue Service
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- AMD: Loop Capital’s Buy Rating Reinforces Investor Confidence
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Momentum Is Building for Qualcomm to Have a Strong Run in 2025
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.