Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:EALT)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:EALT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 2.11% of Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EALT. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly in the third quarter valued at $587,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly in the 3rd quarter valued at about $788,000. SMART Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 551,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,462,000 after purchasing an additional 122,873 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF - Quarterly alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of EALT opened at $32.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.57.

About Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly

The Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (EALT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 5-15% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three months EALT was launched on Sep 30, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EALT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:EALT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF - Quarterly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF - Quarterly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.