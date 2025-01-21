Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $2.03 Million Stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned 0.26% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 409.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,464,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,543,000 after buying an additional 1,177,009 shares in the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 259.1% in the 3rd quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 1,260,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,605,000 after purchasing an additional 909,842 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,230,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 2,748,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,258,000 after purchasing an additional 880,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC lifted its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 912.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 821,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,882,000 after purchasing an additional 739,985 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PYLD opened at $26.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.17. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

