Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.98 Million Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HT Partners LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 53,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $101.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.12. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.5863 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

