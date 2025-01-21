Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000.

Shares of VDC stock opened at $209.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.53 and its 200 day moving average is $214.20. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $189.56 and a 1-year high of $224.40. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

