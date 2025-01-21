Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 524.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,326 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,772,000 after buying an additional 12,377 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,395,000.

Shares of IWY opened at $237.13 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $176.93 and a 12-month high of $245.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.71.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

