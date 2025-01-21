Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $2.05 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,427 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,312 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 42.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,099 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 6,841 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 134,130 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its position in Starbucks by 8.1% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 3,748 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 8,935.9% in the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 14,096 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 13,940 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $95.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.84 and its 200-day moving average is $91.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $103.32.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 73.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.54, for a total transaction of $148,414.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,975,542.96. This trade represents a 1.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.92.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

