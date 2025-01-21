Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 8,130 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,130 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IHI. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 49.8% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 186.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI opened at $61.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.72 and a fifty-two week high of $62.06.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

