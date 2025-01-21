HB Wealth Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,169 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 105.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KDP has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 69,000,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $2,252,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,443,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,001,592,649.35. This trade represents a 24.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of KDP opened at $31.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.62. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.61 and a 52-week high of $38.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.76%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.