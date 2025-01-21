Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $2.17 Million Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 54.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,612 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. raised its stake in Edison International by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 6,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Edison International by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 80,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Edison International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Edison International from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Edison International from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.58.

Edison International Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of EIX opened at $62.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. Edison International has a one year low of $55.27 and a one year high of $88.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.13. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Adam S. Umanoff sold 25,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $2,127,657.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.