HB Wealth Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Renasant were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Renasant by 11.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 109,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after buying an additional 11,148 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,887,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,725,000 after acquiring an additional 22,821 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Renasant by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Renasant by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 7.7% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 123,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares in the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Creekmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,057 shares in the company, valued at $914,166. This represents a 11.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNST stock opened at $36.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Renasant Co. has a one year low of $27.98 and a one year high of $39.47.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Renasant had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $318.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.66%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RNST. Hovde Group downgraded Renasant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Renasant in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

