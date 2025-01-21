Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.66% of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 92,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF Price Performance

Shares of IETC opened at $86.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.48. The stock has a market cap of $307.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 1.38.

iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF Company Profile

The iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (IETC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Information Technology index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks in the information technology sector according to an alternative classification system defined by machine learning algorithms.

