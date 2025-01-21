Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.96 Million Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of General Electric by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Westend Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 79,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,278,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 25,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,305,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Melius Research increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.47.

General Electric Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:GE opened at $182.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $197.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.16. General Electric has a 52-week low of $101.16 and a 52-week high of $194.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Riccardo Procacci sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $1,267,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,036.57. This represents a 34.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Russell Stokes sold 15,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $2,772,409.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 148,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,539,714.53. This trade represents a 9.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

