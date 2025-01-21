JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 47,102 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 167,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,102 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 301.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 183,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 137,655 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 147,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 59,380 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,914,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,010,000 after buying an additional 7,595 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 5.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 141,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,859,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,439,000 after buying an additional 32,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chimera Investment

In other Chimera Investment news, CIO Jack Lee Macdowell, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $745,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,000. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Price Performance

CIM opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.70. Chimera Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 46.48%. The company had revenue of $195.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Chimera Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is 44.85%.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

