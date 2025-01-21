Ritholtz Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Brady were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 161.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in Brady by 36.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Brady by 91.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brady by 10,983.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brady by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Brady alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

Brady Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRC opened at $73.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.00. Brady Co. has a 12 month low of $56.09 and a 12 month high of $77.68.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. Brady had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $377.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Brady’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brady Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.59%.

Brady Profile

(Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.