Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 6,170 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,170 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 272.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 828,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,725,000 after acquiring an additional 605,956 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 460.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 660,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,548,000 after acquiring an additional 542,801 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Radian Group during the second quarter valued at $6,273,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Radian Group by 218.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 284,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after buying an additional 194,996 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Radian Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,700,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $232,433,000 after buying an additional 177,142 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Radian Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Radian Group from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.30.

Radian Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of RDN stock opened at $32.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.14. Radian Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $37.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.15. Radian Group had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 45.96%. The firm had revenue of $319.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Radian Group news, insider Derek Brummer sold 14,705 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $509,528.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 171,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,953,909.50. The trade was a 7.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

About Radian Group

(Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

